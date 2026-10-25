In front of a packed homecoming crowd, the Maine Hockey Team beat Colgate 3-0 on Saturday night, October 24th, to complete the weekend sweep. They won Friday night by an identical 3-0 score.

Maine was outplayed in the 1st Period, being outshot 10-5, but the score was tied at 0-0.

The Black Bears came out of the locker room and outshot the Raiders 14-1 in the 2nd Period and were rewarded with 9:04 gone, when Lee Parks scored on a power play, assisted by Max Scott and Lukas Peterson. It was Parks' team-leading 5th goal of the season. He has scored a goal-a-game in the last 5 games.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

The Black Bears continued to put the puck on the net, outshooting Colgate 13-6. maine scored a pair of goals 33 seconds apart in the 3rd Period.

Loic Usereau scored with 5:14 left to play, assisted by Judah Makway and Thomas Pichette and then Samuel Alfano scored with 4:41 to play, assisted by Tanner Klimpke and Dru Krebs.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play, while Colgate was 0-2.

Albin Boija was in net for Maine, and had 17 saves in the shutout win.

Colgate is now 0-6-0 while Maine is 4-2-0

Maine heads to Boston University for Hockey East play. They will play the Terriers on Friday, October 30th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 31st at 6 p.m. You can hear the games both nights with Jon Shields on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 on Friday night and 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.