The Maine Hockey Team shutout Colgate 3-0 as Petter Wickstrom Stumer earned the shutout in goal for the Black Bears in his 1st game at Alfond Arena.

Wicktrom Stumer had 24 saved on the night turning away 12 shots in the 1st Period, 3 in the 2nd and 9 in the 3rd Period.

Maine scored on a power play to take a 1-0 lead with 5:28 left to play in the 1st Period. Tanner Klimpke scored his 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Sully Scholle and Owen Fowler.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 3:32 gone in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Loic Usereau. The goal, his 2nd of the season was assisted by Isa Parekh and Tanner Klimpke.

The final goal came with 7:59 left to play. Lee Parks scored his team-leading 4th goal of the season, assisted by Will Gerrior and Max Scott.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play, while Colgate was 0-5.

Maine outshot Colgate 37-24.

Colgate is 0-5 while Maine improves to 3-2-0. The 2 teams will play Satruday night, October 24th at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney. Tune in for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.