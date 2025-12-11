The Maine Black Bears picked up a much-needed win over UMass-Lowell 5-4 in overtime in Portland on Wednesday, December 10th, as Maine went 3-6 on the power play.

The Riverhawks scored 1st with just 4:20 gone in the 1st Period, but Maine answered on a Josh Nadeau goal, on the power play with 8:36 gone. Nadeau's goal came with just 5 seconds gone on the power play and was assisted by Justin Poirier and Sully Scholle.

Maine then took a 2-1 lead, with 6:50 left to play in the 1st Period, when Justin Poirier scored his 1st goal of the night, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Brandon Chabrier.

UMass Lowell answered with 5:34 left in the 1st Period, and the game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 1st Period.

UMass Lowell took the lead 3-2 with 3:11 gone in the 2nd Period, before Maine answered on a power play by Justin Poirier, his 2nd goal of the night. He was assisted by Thomas Freel and Scholle.

The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the 2nd Period.

UMass Lowell scored on a power play with just 24 seconds gone in the 3rd Period to lead 4-3, but Maine scored on a power play with 6:20 left in regulation. Frank Djurasevic scored, assisted by Miguel Marques and Charlie Russell.

The game was tied after 60 minutes, 4-4.

It took just 3:03 for Maine to score, to send the Black Bear faithful home smiling. Owen Fowler scored, assisted by Lukas Peterson and Charlie Russell, his 2nd assist of the night.

Maine was 3-6 on the power play while UMass Lowell was 1-5. Maine outshot UMass Lowell 27-26 and the Black Bears had 22 blocked shots, while UMass Lowell blocked 21 shots.

Mathis Rousseau was in goal for Maine and had 22 saves, 11 of them in the 1st Period.

UMass Lowell is 6-11-0 and 3-6-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 9-7-1 overall and 6-5-0 in Hockey East.

Maine will host Lindenwood this Saturday and Sunday, December 13th and 14th in Orono. The puck drops Saturday night at 6:30 and Sunday at 4 p.m. If you can't be there, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday on 92.9 The Ticket.

