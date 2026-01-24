Albin Boija picked up his 4th shutout of the year and Brock James, a freshman from Falmouth scored his 1st career collegiate goal, as the Maine Black Bears beat UMass-Lowell 2-0 on the road Friday ngight.

James scored with 7:40 gone in the 1st Period, assisted by Nicholas Peluso to give the Black Bears the lone goal they'd need.

Charlie Russell scored with 9:14 gone in the 2nd Period, assisted by Owen Fowler and Frank Djurasevic to make the score 2-0.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play and were unable to take advantage of the 5-minute major penalty assessed on the River Hawks for cross-checking.

The Black Bear's penalty kill was on-point as UMass Lowell was 0-6 on the power play.

Boija had 25 saves for Maine.

The Black Bears outshot UMass Lowell 29-25.

Maine is now 13-9-2 overall and 7-7-0 in Hockey East.

UMass Lowell is 9-15-0 overall and 5-9-0 in Hockey East

The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday, January 24th with the puck dropping at 6 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 5:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

Other Hockey East scores from Friday, January 23rd

Merrimack 3 Northeaster 1

Providence 4 BU 3

Massachusetts 4 Vermont 0

Boston College 5 UNH 2

Connecticut 5 Yale 2