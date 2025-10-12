The Maine Black Bears beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 6-0 on Saturday night, October 11th for the weekend sweep.

Maine's penalty kill was on-point killing off 5 Holy Cross power plays, and holding them to just 5 shots during that time. Plus, Maine scored a short-handed goal to end the scoring. Meanwhile Maine's power play was 1-4

Maine started the scoring just 5:09 into the 1st Period when Jaden Lipinski scored his 1st collegiate goal, assisted by Jeremy Langlois.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Josh Nadeau, held scoreless on Friday night, scored the next 2 goals for Maine in the 2nd Period as they extended their lead to 3-0.

With 5:09 gone, Nadeau scored his 1st goal of the 2025-26 season, assisted by Brandon Chabrier and Max Scott. Then with 8:42 remaining in the 2nd Period he scored again, assistted by Justin Poirier and Lukas Peterson.

In the 3rd Period, with 8:49 gone, Thomas Freel scored on the power play, assisted by Brandon Holt and Max Scott.

Just 2:21 later, Miguel Marquis scored his 1st collegiate goal, assisted by Chabrier and Lipinski.

Finally with 1:07 left to play, Oskar Komarov scored short-handed, assisted by Thomas Pichette and Simon Motew.

Holy Cross outshot Maine 22-20. Albin Boija picked up the win in net for the Black Bears with his 1st shutout of the season.

Holy Cross is now 0-3-0 while Maine is 2-0-0

Maine is on the road next week, playing at Quinnipiac on Friday and Saturday October 17th and 18th. The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Join Jon Shield for the call of the game and pregame starting at 6:30 on Friday and 3:30 on Saturday on 92.9 The Ticket.

