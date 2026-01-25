Maine Hockey Beats UMass Lowell 6-5 in Overtime

January 24, 2026 Photo Dale Jellison

The Maine Black Bears almost let Saturday night's game with the UMass Lowell River Hawks slip through their fingers! Almost! Maine ended up winning the game 6-5 in overtime.

Maine took a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period.

Sully Scholle started the scoring 5:11 into the 1st Period, assisted by Owen Fowler to make it 1-0 and then exactly at the 10 minute mark, Thomas Pichette scored, assisted by Lukas Peterson and Brandon Holt.

The Black Bears scored a 3rd goal with 7:09 gone in the 2nd Period. Miguel Marques scored unassisted.

But then UMass Lowell scored 3 unanswered goals in the 2nd Period, all within 3 minutes and 3 seconds to tie the score 3-3 at the end of the 2nd Period.

UMass Lowell scored 2 goals in the 3rd Period to take a 5-3 lead.

But Maine chipped away, with a goal by William Gerrior assisted by Brock James with 9:52 gone. in the 3rd Period to make the score 5-4.

Loic Usereau scored the tying goal with 7:16 left to play in regulation, again assisted by Brock James.

With the game tied at 5-5 at the end of regulation,  Max Scott scored the winning goal at the 3:14 mark, assisted by Charlie Russell and Brandon Holt.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play and UMass Lowell was 0-4.

Maine outshot UMass Lowell 38-30.

Albin Boija had 25 saves, including 11 in the 3rd Period.

UMass Lowell is now 9-16-0 overall and 5-10-0 in Hockey East.

Maine, is 14-9-2 overall and 8-7-0 in Hockey East.

Maine will host Providence on Saturday, January 31st at 7 p.m. for their 1st home game  in 6 weeks. There will be a fan fest from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

If you can't be there you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shield's pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Other Hockey East scores from Saturday, January 24th

  • Providence 4 BU 0
  • Boston College 3 UNH 0
  • Massachusetts 1 Vermont 0
  • Connecticut 4 Quinnipiac 2
