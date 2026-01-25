The Maine Black Bears almost let Saturday night's game with the UMass Lowell River Hawks slip through their fingers! Almost! Maine ended up winning the game 6-5 in overtime.

Maine took a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period.

Sully Scholle started the scoring 5:11 into the 1st Period, assisted by Owen Fowler to make it 1-0 and then exactly at the 10 minute mark, Thomas Pichette scored, assisted by Lukas Peterson and Brandon Holt.

The Black Bears scored a 3rd goal with 7:09 gone in the 2nd Period. Miguel Marques scored unassisted.

But then UMass Lowell scored 3 unanswered goals in the 2nd Period, all within 3 minutes and 3 seconds to tie the score 3-3 at the end of the 2nd Period.

UMass Lowell scored 2 goals in the 3rd Period to take a 5-3 lead.

But Maine chipped away, with a goal by William Gerrior assisted by Brock James with 9:52 gone. in the 3rd Period to make the score 5-4.

Loic Usereau scored the tying goal with 7:16 left to play in regulation, again assisted by Brock James.

With the game tied at 5-5 at the end of regulation, Max Scott scored the winning goal at the 3:14 mark, assisted by Charlie Russell and Brandon Holt.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play and UMass Lowell was 0-4.

Maine outshot UMass Lowell 38-30.

Albin Boija had 25 saves, including 11 in the 3rd Period.

UMass Lowell is now 9-16-0 overall and 5-10-0 in Hockey East.

Maine, is 14-9-2 overall and 8-7-0 in Hockey East.

Maine will host Providence on Saturday, January 31st at 7 p.m. for their 1st home game in 6 weeks. There will be a fan fest from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

If you can't be there you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shield's pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Other Hockey East scores from Saturday, January 24th

Providence 4 BU 0

Boston College 3 UNH 0

Massachusetts 1 Vermont 0

Connecticut 4 Quinnipiac 2