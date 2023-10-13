Maine Doubles Up RPI 6-3 [VIDEO]

The Maine Black Bears beat the RPI Engineers on Friday night, October 13th, 6-3 in front of a sold out Alfond Arena to start the season 2-0.

The Black Bears started off the scoring Friday night, with a power play goal by Josh Nadeau, at 6:15, assisted by Lynden Breen and Thomas Freel.

The Black Bears then made it 2-0 with 10:23 gone in the 1st period, on a goal by Harrison Scott, assisted by Reid Pabich and Freel.

RPI scored a shorthanded goal, with 4:12 left in the 1st period, as Jake Gagnon lit the lamp, assisted by Sutter Muzzatti and Lauri Sertti.

Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 1st period.

In the 2nd period, Maine scored again on the power play. Josh Nadeau scored his 2nd goal of the night at the 6:58 mark, assisted by Thomas Freel (his 3rd assist of the night) and by Brandon Holt.

With just 19 seconds left in the 2nd period, Maine scored again. This time with was Grayson Arnott scoring, assisted by Harrison Scott and Bradly Nadeau.

The Black Bears led 4-1 at the end of the 2nd period.

In the 3rd period, Lucas Matta scored with just 14 seconds gone for the Engineers. His goal was unassisted, and made the score 4-2.

Midway through the 3rd, Maine scored to make it 5-2. Donavan Villenueve-Houle scored, assisted by Ben Poisson and David Breazeale.

With 2:02 left in the game, RPI scored to make it 5-3. Jake Gagnon scored assisted by Ryan Brushett.

Finally Ben Poisson scored an empty-netter, assisted by Villenueve-Houle with a minute left, to make the final 6-3.

Maine outshot RPI 51-19.

Victor Ostman was in net for Maine and is now 2-0. He had 16 saves.

Carson Cherepak turned away 45 shots for the Engineers.

Maine was 2-8 on the powerplay and did allow a short-handed goal. RPI was 0-5 on the powerplay.

Maine is now 2-0. They are off until October 27th and 28th when they will play the 2022-23 National Champion Quinnipiac Bobcats in Connecticut at 7 p.m. each night. Those games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.