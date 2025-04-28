The crew at 92.9 The Ticket is always on the lookout for the most impressive performances by athletes or teams with connections to Maine.

With Newport native Cooper Flagg in the mix, Maine has been spoiled of late as the presumptive first pick of the NBA draft has landed -- for good reason -- on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 several times during his high school and college careers.

While Flagg's appearances on ESPN's popular Top 10 segment come as no surprise, it's not too often that Maine athletes are featured among the top plays in the nation.

Below are some recent episodes -- starting with the most recent -- featuring Maine athletes.

Maine Black Bear Makes Diving Catch

On April 26, 2025, the University of Maine's Aidan Bardi landed at No. 5 with a spectacular running catch in the outfield against the NJIT Highlanders. The Black Bears might have lost the game 10-6, but Bardi will always have video of that running snag in left field.

High School Highlight

Similarly, Marky Axelson of Greely High School in Greely, Maine, won't forget the play that landed him at No. 3 on the Top 10 list in April 2024. Axelson, a senior that year, wowed the ESPN producers with a diving catch in foul territory and a rocket throw to first base to double up the runner from the Edward Little Red Eddies.

In an interview with the Portland Press Herald, Axelson said he wondered if the play's appearance on ESPN was even real.

Axelson now plays for the Bentley University Falcons.

Black Bear Brick Wall

With the University of Maine hockey team back in the national conversation, it's no wonder the Black Bears wound up on the Top 10 countdown in 2025.

In February, goalie Albin Boija's sprawling save against UMass landed at No. 8 on the ESPN Top 10 plays. Even better, Maine won the game.

Maine finished the 2024-2025 season with a 24-8-6 record and a Hockey East championship before losing to Penn State in the NCAA playoffs.

Bates Back Heel Flip

In 2024, Isabelle Bernal -- just a freshman at the time on the Bates College women's soccer team -- executed a back heel flip to put it past the Husson University goalie. That play landed her at No. 8.

Also, be sure to laugh when the ESPN folks try to pronounce "Husson."

Insane UNE Buzzer Beater

On this list, only one play made the very top spot on the Top 10.

The November 2024 matchup between the Colby College Mules and the University of New England came down to the last play. That's when UNE's Grace Boucher made the perfect pass to Faye Veilleux, who made an "insane" buzzer-beater to seal the win for the Nor'Easters -- and claim the No. 1 spot on the countdown.

Lost the Battle, Won the War

We're also going to include a clip in which Maine was on the receiving end of the Top 10 play.

In March of this year, the University of Vermont's Jace Roquemore landed at No. 5 after dunking over a Maine player. But that's not important. We'll let the Catamounts win the highlight.

We're including the highlight because Maine won the game -- snapping a 30-game losing streak to Vermont. In doing so, Maine punched its ticket to the America East finals, where the Black Bears lost to Bryant.

BONUS: Cooper Flagg's Best Plays

Remember when we started this story, talking about Cooper Flagg? While ESPN featured him several times on the Top 10, ESPN also produced a highlight reel of his freshman year at Duke you just have to see.

From these highlights, it's clear that whichever NBA team is fortunate enough to get Flagg in the draft will undoubtedly find themselves in the ESPN Top 10 for years to come.

Thanks to our partners at ESPN for compiling the top plays each and every day. We're sure more Maine athletes and teams will continue to be featured in the iconic Top 10 countdown.

