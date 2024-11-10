Maine Falls to Penn 56-52 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Black Bears fell to the Penn Quakers 56-52 at The Pit on Sunday morning, November 10th.

Maine led 15-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 27-20 at the Half. Penn led 37-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Penn closed out the game with a 10-5 run for the win, after Maine had taken a 47-46 lead with 2:41 left to go in the game.

Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann with a game-high 19 points. She had a game-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Paula Gallego and Olivia Rockwood each had 12 points.

Maine shot 39.6 percent from the field going 21-53. They were 8-33 from beyond the 3-point arc, and just 2-3 from the free throw line.

Penn was led by Stina Almqvist with 17 points. Mataya Gayle had 11 points and Sarah Miller 10 points.

The Quakers shot 41.5 percent from the field going 22-53 and were 4-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Penn is now 2-0 overall while Maine falls to 1-1

The Black Bears are back on the hardcourt on Wednesday, November 13th when they play at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island. Join Don Shields for the call of the game, and the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine returns home to The Pit on Sunday, November 17th when they will host Harvard at Noon.

Check out the photos from the game.