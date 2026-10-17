The Maine Women's Hockey Team picked up their 2nd win of the season, beating RPI 5-3 in Troy, New York in Friday afternoon, October 16th.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 1st Period.

Lulu Rucinski scored her 1st goal of the season with 4:14 gone in the 1st Period on a power play goal. She was assisted by Isabelle Michaud and Brenna Curl.

The Engineers tied it at the 6:25 mark, but Maine took a 2-1 lead with 6:16 remainings when Oda Bruland Austefjord scored her 1st goal, unassisted.

RPI tied the game 2-2 with 2:51 left to play in the 1st Period.

Maine scored with 7:57 gone in the 2nd Period to take a 3-2 lead. Mackenzie Podewell scored hire 1st goal of the season, assisted by Sophia Dau and Kendall Sundby.

RPI tied the game with 25 seconds gone in the 3rd Period.

Maine took the lead for good with Podewell's 2nd goal of the game and season with 9:17 gone in the 3rd Period. She was assisted by Julie Jebouskova and Stephanie Jacob.

Raegan Wurm scored her 2nd goal of the season, on an empty-netter with 41 seconds left to play. Rucinski and Podewell asissted.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play while RPI was 0-4.

Maine outshot RPI 24-16.

Madisyn Ryan picked up the win for the Black Bears, turning away 13 shots.

The Black Bears are now 2-5-0 while RPI is 1-7-0. The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, October 17th at 3 p.m.