Maine Field Hockey Beats Hofstra 3-1

The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team won their 2024 home opener beating Hofstra 3-1 on Friday, September 6th. The win was the Black Bears 3rd win in a row.

Maine outshot Hofstra 14-8 and had a 11-7 advantage in shots on goal. The Black Bears took 13 corners, while Hosftra managed just 4.

Poppy Lambert scored her 1st goal in the 2nd Quarter, with 26:10 on a penalty stroke.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 4:52 gone in the 3rd Quarter, when Victoria Tinghitella scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Poppy Lambert and Alexandra Sacker.

The 3rd Quarter ended with the Black Bears up 2-0.

In the 4th Quarter Maine tacked on an insurance goa, this time off of the stick by Alexandra Sacker, her 1st of the season. Tinghitella and Oliva Geniti assisted on the goal.

With 3:46 left in the game, Hofstra scored, with a goal by Teresa Karoff.

Poppy Lambert ended the game with 5 shots and 5 shots on goal, with a goal and assist. Victoria Tinghitella had 2 shots, 1 shot on goal and 1 goal and 1 assist. Alexandra Sacker had 1 shot, 1 shot on goal, 1 assist and 1 goal. Olivia Geniti had 2 shots, 1 shot on goal and 1 assist.

Rozarie Mrazova played the entire game in goal for the Black Bears. She had 6 saves, allowing 1 goal.

Maine now 3-1 will host Central Michigan University on Sunday, September 8th at 1 p.m.