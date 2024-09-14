Maine Field Hockey High School Scores – September 13

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 13th.

Brewer 7 Hermon 0

Gardiner 6 Mount View 0

Lincoln Academy 8 Oceanside 3

Old Town 4 Hampden Academy 0

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.