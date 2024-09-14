Maine Field Hockey High School Scores &#8211; September 13

Maine Field Hockey High School Scores – September 13

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 13th.

  • Brewer 7 Hermon 0
  • Gardiner 6 Mount View 0
  • Lincoln Academy 8 Oceanside 3
  • Old Town 4 Hampden Academy 0

