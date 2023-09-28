Maine Field Hockey Scores – Wednesday September 27

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 27th.

Belfast 3 Messalonskee 1

Biddeford 2 Scarborough 0

Cape Elizabeth 1 Poland 0

Cony 14 Lincoln Academy 0

Gorham 4 Sanford 1

Hermon 6 Oceanside 5

Leavitt 5 Winslow 0

Marshwood 2 Falmouth 1 OT

Morse 4 Mount View 0

Noble 1 Bonny Eagle 0 2OT

Nokomis 2 Dexter 1

Spruce Mountain 3 Hall-Dale 1

Thornton Academy 3 South Portland 1

Windham - Massabesic

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com