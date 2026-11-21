Maine Women’s Hockey Team Shutout by #5 Northeastern 3-0
The Maine Women's Hockey Team was shutout by #5 Northeastern 3-0 at Bryant College on Friday night, November 20th.
Grace Sadura scored a hat-trick for the Huskies.
Both Maine and Northeastern were 0-2 on the powerplay.
Northeastern outshot Maine 38-23.
Kiia Lahtinen had 35 saves in net for the Black Bears.
Northeastern is now 12-1-2 overall and 9-0-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 7-8-1 overall and 4-3-1 in Hockey East.
The Black Bears are off Thanksgiving weekend. Maine returns home to play the UNH Wildcats on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m.
IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event.
Gallery Credit: Stacker