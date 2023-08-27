Maine Field Hockey Shuts Out Providence College 2-0 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Black Bears shutout the Providence College Friars 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, August 27th, for their 1st win at the new field hockey complex.

Maine - PC Field Hockey August 27, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Black Bears scored in the 1st Quarter, with 4:11 left in the Quarter, on a goal by Mallory Mackesy, her 2nd of the season. She was assisted by Brynn Dzengelewski.

With 2:17 left in the 1st Quarter, the Friars were awarded a penalty stroke. But Mallory Drayer came up huge for the Black Bears in the goalie box, saving Lisa McNamara's shot.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Poppy Lambert Scores Her 1st Goal of the Season August 27, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

In the 2nd Quarter, with 4:25 left in the Quarter, the referees awarded Maine a penalty stroke. Providence College appealed, but the penalty was confirmed after a television review. Poppy Lambert took the shot rifling the ball into the back of the goal box, for her 1st goal of the season.

The score was 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half, and that's how the game ended.

Maine's Defense in Action against Providence College August 27, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Maine outshot Providence College 14-4.

Black Bears defending a penalty corner against Providence August 27, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Black Bears led the Friars 13-9 in penalty corners.

Asia Porter was in goal for the Friars, and she had 7 saves.

Jayde Temby in goal for Maine August 27, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Jayde Temby and Mallory Drayer each played a half in goal for Maine, with each recording a save.

Providence College is 0-2 on the season while the Black Bears are now 1-1. Maine will host Boston University on Friday, September 1st at 2 p.m.