Maine Field Hockey Shuts Out Providence College 2-0 [PHOTOS]
The Maine Black Bears shutout the Providence College Friars 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, August 27th, for their 1st win at the new field hockey complex.
The Black Bears scored in the 1st Quarter, with 4:11 left in the Quarter, on a goal by Mallory Mackesy, her 2nd of the season. She was assisted by Brynn Dzengelewski.
With 2:17 left in the 1st Quarter, the Friars were awarded a penalty stroke. But Mallory Drayer came up huge for the Black Bears in the goalie box, saving Lisa McNamara's shot.
Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.
In the 2nd Quarter, with 4:25 left in the Quarter, the referees awarded Maine a penalty stroke. Providence College appealed, but the penalty was confirmed after a television review. Poppy Lambert took the shot rifling the ball into the back of the goal box, for her 1st goal of the season.
The score was 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half, and that's how the game ended.
Maine outshot Providence College 14-4.
The Black Bears led the Friars 13-9 in penalty corners.
Asia Porter was in goal for the Friars, and she had 7 saves.
Jayde Temby and Mallory Drayer each played a half in goal for Maine, with each recording a save.
Providence College is 0-2 on the season while the Black Bears are now 1-1. Maine will host Boston University on Friday, September 1st at 2 p.m.