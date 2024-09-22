Maine Field Hockey Shutsout Stonehill 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Field Hockey Team recorded their 2nd consecutive shutout win, beating Stonehill 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, September 21st at UMaine.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Quarter, but like Saturday, the Black Bears exploded for 3 goals in the 2nd Quarter.

With 7:08 gone in the 2nd Quarter, Poppy Lambert scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Victoria Tinghitella and Olivia Geniti, on a penalty corner shot.

Then, just 2:22 later, Saylor Kuefler scored her 3rd goal of the season, with an assist from Floor Dijkhuizen.

Then, just 47 seconds later, Maine scored their 3rd and final goal. This time it was Victoria Tinghitella scoring, her 4th goal of the season.

Rozarie Mrazova played the 1st Half in goal for Maine and Jayde Trembley played the 2nd Half.

Maine outshot Stonehill 27-4 and had a 19-3 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine led Stonehill 17-5 in penalty corners.

Stonehill is now 1-6 on the season.

The Black Bears improve to 6-3 on the season. They will host the University of Vermont on Friday, September 27th at 3 p.m. and then play at Fairfield University in Connecticut on Sunday, September 29th at 12 noon.

