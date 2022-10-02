Maine Field Hockey Thumps Merrimack College 13-0
The University of Maine Field Hockey Team thumped Merrimack College Sunday afternoon October 2nd in Orono, winning 13-0. Madisyn Hartley set a UMaine record with 5 assists in a game while Poppy Lambert and Mallory Mackesy each scored 4 goals.
Scoring recap
1st Quarter
- 3:04 gone - Poppy Lambert - 3rd of the season assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Tereza Holubcova
- 11:24 gone - Mallory Mackesy - 5th of the season assisted by Madisyn Hartley
- 14:52 gone - Breagh Kennedy - 3rd of the season assisted by Sydney Meader
2nd Quarter
- 18:01 gone - Mallory Mackesy - 6th of the season assisted by Kristjana Walker and Tereza Holubcova
- 19:52 gone - Poppy Lambert - 4th of the season assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Tereza Holubcova
- 25:33 gone - Poopy Lambert - 5th of the season assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Julia Ross
- 27:38 gone - Mallory Mackesy - 7th of the season
3rd Quarter
- 30:32 gone - Chloe Walton - 2nd of the season assisted by Mallory Mackesy
- 35:19 gone - Poppy Lambert - 6th of the season assisted by Kristjana Walker and Julia Ross
- 38:50 gone - Chloe Walton - 3rd of the season
- 43:44 gone - Teresa Holubcova - 1st of the season assisted by Mallory Mackesy
4th Quarter
- 53:58 gone - Mallory Mackesy - 8th of the season assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Taylor Stanford
- 56:16 gone - Taylor Katsube - 1st of the season.
Maine led 25-6 in penalty corners and outshot Merrimack 35-4 (22 shots on goal to 2 on goal).
Mia Borley and Mallory Drayer each played a half in net for the combined shutout for Maine.
Maine has now won 7 games in a row, and are 8-3 on the season and 3-0 in America East.
They will play the University of California Friday afternoon, October 7th at 3 p.m. in Orono.
