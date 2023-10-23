Maine Football Class B-C-D Playoff Brackets
The Maine Principal's Association has finalized the Class B, C and D Crabtree Points for the 2023 Football Season.
Here are the playoff brackets
Class B
North
Quarterfinals
- #1 Lawrence has a Bye
- #2 Messalonskee has a Bye
- #3 Cony vs. #6 Mt. Blue
- #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Skowhegan
Semifinals
- #1 Lawrence vs. Winner #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Skowhegain
- #2 Messalonskee vs. Winner #3 Cony vs. #6 Mt. Blue
South
Quarterfinals
- #1 Kennebunk has a bye
- #2 Massabesic has a bye
- #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Gorham
- #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Deering
Semfinals
- #1 Kennebunk vs. Winner #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Deering
- #2 Massabesic vs. Winner #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Gorham
Class C
North
Quarterfinals
- #1 Oceanside has a bye
- #2 Medomak Valley has a bye
- #3 Hermon vs. #6 Brewer
- #4 Hampden Academy vs. #5 Nokomis
Semifinals
- #1 Oceanside vs. Winner #4 Hampden Academy vs. #5 Nokomis
- #2 Medomak Valley vs. Winner #3 Hermon vs. #6 Brewer
South
Quarterfinals
- #1 Leavitt has a bye
- #2 Fryeburg Academy has a bye
- #3 Cherverus has a bye
- #4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York
Semifinals
- #1 Leavitt vs. Winner #4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York
- #2 Fryeburg Academy vs. #3 Cheverus
Class D
North
Quarterfinals
- #1 Foxcroft Academy has a bye
- #2 John Bapst has a bye
- #3 Belfast vs. #6 Old Town
- #4 Winslow vs. #5 MCI
Semifinals
- #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. Winner #4 Winslow vs. #5 MCI
- #2 John Bapst vs. Winner #3 Belfast vs. #6 Old Town
South
Quarterfinals
- #1 Wells has a bye
- #2 Oak Hill has a bye
- #3 Winthrop vs. #6 Lisbon
- #4 Poland vs. #5 Freeport
Semifinals
- #1 Wells vs. Winner #4 Poland vs. #5 Freeport
- #2 Oak Hill vs. Winner #3 Winthrop vs. #6 Lisbon
