Maine Football Class B-C-D Playoff Brackets

The Maine Principal's Association has finalized the Class B, C and D Crabtree Points for the 2023 Football Season.

Here are the playoff brackets

Class B

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Lawrence has a Bye

#2 Messalonskee has a Bye

#3 Cony vs. #6 Mt. Blue

#4 Gardiner vs. #5 Skowhegan

Semifinals

#1 Lawrence vs. Winner #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Skowhegain

#2 Messalonskee vs. Winner #3 Cony vs. #6 Mt. Blue

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Kennebunk has a bye

#2 Massabesic has a bye

#3 Marshwood vs. #6 Gorham

#4 Westbrook vs. #5 Deering

Semfinals

#1 Kennebunk vs. Winner #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Deering

#2 Massabesic vs. Winner #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Gorham

Class C

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Oceanside has a bye

#2 Medomak Valley has a bye

#3 Hermon vs. #6 Brewer

#4 Hampden Academy vs. #5 Nokomis

Semifinals

#1 Oceanside vs. Winner #4 Hampden Academy vs. #5 Nokomis

#2 Medomak Valley vs. Winner #3 Hermon vs. #6 Brewer

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Leavitt has a bye

#2 Fryeburg Academy has a bye

#3 Cherverus has a bye

#4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York

Semifinals

#1 Leavitt vs. Winner #4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York

#2 Fryeburg Academy vs. #3 Cheverus

Class D

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Foxcroft Academy has a bye

#2 John Bapst has a bye

#3 Belfast vs. #6 Old Town

#4 Winslow vs. #5 MCI

Semifinals

#1 Foxcroft Academy vs. Winner #4 Winslow vs. #5 MCI

#2 John Bapst vs. Winner #3 Belfast vs. #6 Old Town

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Wells has a bye

#2 Oak Hill has a bye

#3 Winthrop vs. #6 Lisbon

#4 Poland vs. #5 Freeport

Semifinals

#1 Wells vs. Winner #4 Poland vs. #5 Freeport

#2 Oak Hill vs. Winner #3 Winthrop vs. #6 Lisbon