Maine Football Class B-C-D Playoff Brackets

The Maine Principal's Association has finalized the Class B, C and D Crabtree Points for the 2023 Football Season.

Here are the playoff brackets

Class B

North

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Lawrence has a Bye
  • #2 Messalonskee has a Bye
  • #3 Cony vs. #6 Mt. Blue
  • #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Skowhegan

Semifinals

  • #1 Lawrence vs. Winner #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Skowhegain
  • #2 Messalonskee vs. Winner #3 Cony vs. #6 Mt. Blue

South

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Kennebunk has a bye
  • #2 Massabesic has a bye
  • #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Gorham
  • #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Deering

Semfinals

  • #1 Kennebunk vs. Winner #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Deering
  • #2 Massabesic vs. Winner #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Gorham

Class C

North

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Oceanside has a bye
  • #2 Medomak Valley has a bye
  • #3 Hermon vs. #6 Brewer
  • #4 Hampden Academy vs. #5 Nokomis

Semifinals

  • #1 Oceanside vs. Winner #4 Hampden Academy vs. #5 Nokomis
  • #2 Medomak Valley vs. Winner #3 Hermon vs. #6 Brewer

South

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Leavitt has a bye
  • #2 Fryeburg Academy has a bye
  • #3 Cherverus has a bye
  • #4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York

Semifinals

  • #1 Leavitt vs. Winner #4 Cape Elizabeth vs. #5 York
  • #2 Fryeburg Academy vs. #3 Cheverus

Class D

North

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Foxcroft Academy has a bye
  • #2 John Bapst has a bye
  • #3 Belfast vs. #6 Old Town
  • #4 Winslow vs. #5 MCI

Semifinals

  • #1 Foxcroft Academy vs. Winner #4 Winslow vs. #5 MCI
  • #2 John Bapst vs. Winner #3 Belfast vs. #6 Old Town

South

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Wells has a bye
  • #2 Oak Hill has a bye
  • #3 Winthrop vs. #6 Lisbon
  • #4 Poland vs. #5 Freeport

Semifinals

  • #1 Wells vs. Winner #4 Poland vs. #5 Freeport
  • #2 Oak Hill vs. Winner #3 Winthrop vs. #6 Lisbon
