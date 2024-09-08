Maine Football Falls to #3 Montana State 41-24

The University of Maine Football Team fell to #3 Montana State 41-24 in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday, September 7th.

Montana State led 21-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-7 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 41-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Carter Peevy was 18-31 passing , throwing for 224 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception for the Black Bears.

Maine gained 149 yards rushing, with Tavion Banks Maine's leading rusher with 8 carries for 74 yards, with his long run of the night 21 yards. Jaharie Martin had a rushing towuchdown, and ended the night with 8 carries for 26 yards.

Montana outgained Maine 526 total yards to 373. The Black Bears led in passing yards 224-182, but Montana State outgained Maine on the ground 344-149 yards.

Maine had the ball 34:16 compared to Montana State 25:44.

The Black Bears, now 1-1 will host Monmouth University on Saturday, September 14th at 3:30 at Morse Field at the Harold Alfond Sports Stadium. If you can't be there, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy begins at 3 p.m.