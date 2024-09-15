Maine Football Falls to Monmouth 51-22

The Maine Black Bears fell to Monmouth 51-22 on Saturday afternoon, September 14th as former Black Bear Derek Robertson put on a passing clinic going 22-36 for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Carter Peevy was 16-26 for the Black Bears, throwing for 159 yards.

Montigo Moss was Maine's leading receiver, hauling down 7 catches for 53 yards.

Jaharie Martin was Maine's leading rusher, running 11 times for 46 yards and 1 touchdown. Carter Peevy carried the ball 5 times for 34 yards.

Trevin Ewing had a 98 kickoff return for the Black Bears, scoring Maine's 1st touchdown.

Shakur Smalls led the Bears defensively with 3 solo tackles and 7 assists. Dorion Blackwell had 6 solo tackles and 2 assists.

Monmouth is now 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the CAA

Maine is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the CAA.

The Black Bears are on the road for the next 3 weeks, before returning home on October 19th when they will host Villanova at 1 p.m. Next week they are at Merrimack College for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, September 21st. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.