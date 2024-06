The Maine High School Baseball and Softball Playoffs got underway on Monday, June 3rd with Prelim games.

Here are the scores of games played and reported.

Baseball

Fort Kent 9 Calais 3

Lee Academy 10 Southern Aroostook 0

Softball

Oceanside 7 Presque Isle 4

Woodland 12 Schenck 1

There are a full slate of games to be played on Tuesday, June 4th. Best of luck to everyone today!