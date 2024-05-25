Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Friday May 24

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 24th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 4 Stearns 3

Belfast 3 John Baspst 2

Buckfield 7 Carravec 4

Bucksport 14 Searsport 1

Calais 9 Shead 0

Edward Little 4 Mt. Ararat 3

Ellsworth 5 Caribou 3

Ellsworth 11 Caribou 1

Fort Fairfield 5 Hodgdon 3

Freeport 7 Lake Region 1

Foxcroft Academy 14 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Greely 13 Poland 3

Hampden Academy 10 Brewer 2

Katahdin 16 Southern Aroostook 1

Leavitt 14 Gardiner 6

Lewiston 6 Skowhegan 4

Madawaska 8 Washburn 4

Madison 9 Dirigo 3

Maranacook 10 Spruce Mountian 4

Marshwood 5 Biddeford 4

Medomak Valley 13 Erskine Academy 3

Messalonskee 12 Mt. Blue 4

Mountain Valley 6 Boothbay 2

Nokomis 4 Cony 3

Oak Hill 3 Telstar 3

Oceanside 6 Morse 5

Old Town 2 MDI 1

Orono 10 Dexter 0

Piscataquis 13 Penquis Valley 2

Sacopee valley 3 Old Orchard Beach

Scarborough 5 Kennebunk 3

South Portland 9 Gorham 4

Waterville 8 Winslow 0

Wells 6 Yarmouth 3

Softball

Belfast 17 John Bapst 0

Bucksport 15 Searsport 0

Calais 8 Shead 3

Cape Elizabeth 12 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Deering 13 Falmouth 5

Dexter 5 Orono 3

Dirigo 17 Madison 6

Edward Little 10 Mt. Ararat 0

Ellsworth 15 Caribou 5

Ellsworth 16 Caribou 0

Freeport 7 Lake Region 3

GSA 20 Central 10

Gorham 11 Biddeford 1

Greenville 28 Temple Academy 11

Hampden 8 Brewer 6

Hodgdon 22 Fort Fairfield 2

Katahdin 8 Southern Aroostook 2

Leavitt 8 Gardiner 3

Madawaska 19 Washburn 11

Massabesic 13 Bonny Eagle 12

Mattanawcook Academy 13 Foxcroft Academy 0

Medomak Valley 1 Erskine Academy 0

Messalonskee 10 Mount Blue 5

Nokomis 7 Cony 1

Oak Hill 13 Telstar 1

Oceanside 5 Morse 3

Old Town 6 MDI 2

Orono 9 Dexter 0

Poland 10 Greely 0

Portland 17 Thornton Academy 3

Sacopee Valley 15 Old Orchard Beach 0

Scarborough 5 Berwick 3

Skowhegan 13 Lewiston 0

South Portland 15 Sanford 0

Stearns 17 Bangor Christian 12

Wells 14 Yarmouth 6

Winslow 21 Waterville 11

Westbrook 23 Noble 13

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.