Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – May 28

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 28th.

Baseball

Brewer 4 Bangor 1

Brunswick 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Camden Hills 3 Oxford Hills 2

Cony 13 Gardiner 3

Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Narraguagus 2

Deering 3 Westbrook 0

Erskine Academy 10 Winslow 0

Forest Hills 6 Valley 4

Fort Kent 3 Madawaksa 0

Freeport 3 Camden Hills 2

Greely 18 York 0

Lake Region 12 Gray-New Gloucester 8

Lawrence 4 Mt. Blue 2

Leavitt 11 Nokomis 0

Lewiston 8 Edward Little 3

Monmouth Academy 13 Hall-Dale 3

Mountain Valley 7 Dirigo 4

Old Town 8 Orono 2

Portland 5 Thornton Academy 4

Richmond 15 Carrabec 1

St. Dominic 4 Sacopee Valley 2

Stearns 11 Penquis Valley 6

Waterville 3 MCI 1

Valley 6 Forest Hills 4

Yarmouth 7 Fryeburg Academy 2

Softball

Buckfield 13 Vinalhaven 0

Edward Little 2 Lewiston 1

Ellsworth 19 John Bapst 2

Erskine Academy 13 Winslow 6

Fort Kent 12 Madawaska 6

Freeport 15 Cape Elizabeth 0

Gardiner 5 Cony 4

Hall-Dale 10 Monmouth Academy 0

MCI 22 Waterville 0

Mattanawcook Academy 16 Stearns 1

Mount Ararat 8 Brunswick 7

Mount Blue 7 Lawrence 3

Narraguagus 10 GSA 9

Nokomis 3 Leavitt 2

Old Town 2 Orono 1

Oxford Hills 3 Camden Hills 0

Richmond 26 Temple Academy 2

Sacopee Valley 10 St. Dominic 0

Skowhegan 12 Messalonskee 2

Valley 12 Forest Hills 5

Yarmouth 14 Fryeburg 6

York 10 Greely 0

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 27-June 1 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2nd. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3 -6 with the winner being announced on Friday, June 7.

