Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – May 29

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 29th.

Prelim playoff games are scheduled to begin June 4th. Let's hope for good weather. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck to all those in the playoffs!

Baseball

Bangor Christian 10 Machias 0

Boothbay 7 Hall-Dale 6

Buckfield 6 Valley 2

Caribou 4 Presque Isle 0

Dexter 13 Central 2

Ellsworth 2 MDI 0

Lee Academy 10 Jonesport-Beals 2

Maranacook 4 Mountain Valley 3

Messalonksee 5 Skowhegan 3

Monmouth Academy 8 Oak Hill 3

Morse 6 Lincoln Academy 1

Mount Abram 16 Madison 0

Mount View 1 Belfast 0

Oceanside 3 Medomak Valley 2

Schenck 11 Penquis Valley 3

Southern Aroostook 9 Ashland 1

Spruce Mountain 12 Dirigo 8

Traip 8 St. Dominic 2

Washington Academy 15 Calais 5

Winthrop 3 Lisbon 2

Woodland 16 Penobscot Valley 2

Softball

Ashland 22 Washburn 0

Belfast 8 Mount View 4

Brewer 12 Bangor 2

Buckfield 14 Valley 0

Dexter 8 Central 0

Dirigo 4 Spruce Mountain 3

Ellsworth 5 MDI 2

Hall-Dale 16 Telstar 0

Jonesport-Beals 12 Lee Academy 4

Lincoln Academy 6 Morse 5

Machias 10 Bangor Christian 0

Madison 13 Mount Abram 3

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Houlton 6

Medomak Valley 7 Oceanside 1

Oak Hill 8 Monmouth Academy 7

Old Town 8 John Bapst 2

Penobscot Valley 2 Woodland 0

Presque Isle 18 Caribou 3

Southern Aroostook 22 Ashland 1

Washington Academy 6 Calais 4

