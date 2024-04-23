Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Monday April 22

Here are the Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported on Monday, April 22nd.

Baseball

Bangor 9 Camden Hills 0

Belfast 11 John Bapst 1

Brunswick 9 Lincoln Academy 4

Buckfield 12 Carrabec 3

Cape Elizabeth 7 Yarmouth 2

Foxcroft Academy 5 Bucksport 4

Freeport 2 Poland 1

Gardiner 12 Erskine Academy 7

Greely 5 Fryeburg Academy 1

Lake Region 10 Traip Academy 0

Lawrence 14 Cony 4

Leavitt 17 Waterville 0

Lee Academy 12 Central 0

Maranacook 10 Winthrop 5

Mattanawcook Academy 13 Dexter 2

Medomak Valley 11 Morse 1

Monmouth Academy 5 Mountain Valley 0

Mt. Abram 10 Madison 4

Mt. Ararat 12 Lewiston 2

MDI 15 Presue Isle 5

MDI 18 Presque Isle 8

Mount View 11 MCI 0

Oak Hill 11 Lisbon 4

Oceanside 15 Winslow 1

Oxford Hills 9 Edward Little 6

Sacopee Valley 12 Gray-New Gloucester 5

Schenck 23 Penquis Valley 5

Skowhegan 14 Messalonskee 1

Stearns 11 Penobscot Valley 3

Telstar 1 Dirigo 0

Washington Academy 7 Calais 0

Waynflete 5 Old Orchard Beach 4

Woodland 11 Jonesport-Beals 0

York 10 Wells 3

Softball

Biddeford 16 Westbrook 7

Brunswick 11 Lincoln Academy 7

Buckfield 9 Carrabec 0

Bucksport 14 Foxcroft Academy 3

Camden Hills 7 Bangor 0

Central 16 Lee Academy 5

Cheverus 25 Sanford 0

Dirigo 17 Telstar 2

Edward Little 7 Oxford Hills 5

Freeport 5 Poland 3

Gardiner 12 Erskine Acadmy 1

Gorham 14 Massabesic 0

Hall Dale 10 Spruce Mountain 0

Kennebunk 21 Noble 0

Lawrence 5 Cony 1

Lewiston 5 Mt. Ararat 0

MCI 13 Mt. View 3

MDI 10 Presque Isle 1

MDI 9 Presque Isle 7

Medomak Valley 17 Morse 0

Monmouth Academy 18 Mountain Valley 4

North Yarmouth Academy 17 Old Orchard Beach 2

Oak Hill 11 Lisbon 9

Oceanside 17 Winslow 0

Penobscot Valley 13 Stearns 1

Portland 22 Falmouth 0

Sacopee Valley 21 Gray-New Gloucester 18

Scarborough 15 Thornton Academy 5

Skowhegan 13 Messalonskee 7

South Portland 6 Bonny Eagle 5

Washington Academy 20 Calais 4

Windham 6 Deering 0

Woodland 2 Jonesport-Beals 1

Yarmouth 19 Cape Elizabeth 9

York 10 Wells 0

