Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Monday May 27

Here are the Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported on Monday, May 27th, Memorial Day.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 10 Sumner 9

Fort Kent 16 Houlton 4

Greenville 12 Penobscot Valley 5

Machias 5 Calais 2

Maranacook 17 Telstar 0

Mountain Valley 7 Dirigo 4

Piscataquis 12 Penobscot Valley 5

Stearns 11 Penquis Valley 6

Washington Academy 6 Bucksport 1

York 10 Yarmouth 2

Softball

Bucksport 5 Washington Academy 2

Carrabec 11 Searsport 7

Dexter 11 Penobscot alley 1

Dirigo 13 Mountain Valley 3

Machias 17 Calais 2

Sumner 17 Bangor Christian 6

York 13 Yarmouth 3

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 27-June 1 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2nd. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3 -6 with the winner being announced on Friday, June 7.

