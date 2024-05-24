Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Thursday May 23rd

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 23rd.

Baseball

Falmouth 8 Biddeford 1

Fort Kent 16 Wisdom 5

Hall-Dale 6 Mountain Valley 3

Machias 15 Jonewsport-Beals 5

Marshwood 2 Sanford 1

Sacopee Valley 7 Waynflete 2

South Portland 3 Deering 2

Windham 4 Gorham 2

Softball

Greenville 17 Forest Hills 12

Hall-Dale 12 Mountain Valley 2

Jonesport-Beals 7 Machias 6

Monmouth Academy 12 MCI 1

Oak Hill 13 Dirigo 6

Piscataquis 17 Forest Hills 12

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.

