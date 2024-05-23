Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Wednesday May 22

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Baseball

Beaver Country Day 7 Kents Hill 6

Boothbay 7 Madison 1

Cony 11 Oceanside 9

Dexter 9 Penquis Valley 2

Ellsworth 4 Hermon 2

Erskine Academy 8 MCI 0

Forest Hills 4 Carrabec 3

Foxcroft Academy 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 3

Foxcroft Academy 4 GSA 3

Fryeburg Academy 2 Poland 1

Greely 9 Cape Elizabeth 1

Hall-Dale 16 Dirigo 4

Hampden Academy 6 Old Town 0

Hodgdon 12 Central Aroostook 11

Lawrence 10 Nokomis 3

Leavitt 10 Medomak Valley 0

Lee Academy 12 Stearns 9

Lewiston 11 Mt. Blue 1

Lincoln Academy 10 Gardiner 6

Madawaska 14 Ashland 2

Massabesic 2 Sanford 0

Mattanawcook Academy 15 Houlton 3

Messalonskee 10 Edward Little 2

Monmouth Academy 8 Winthrop 1

Mount Abram 10 Spruce Mountain 0

Mount Ararat 10 Camden Hills 4

Mount View 10 Winslow 0

Mountain Valley 9 Telstar 6

Morse 4 Brunswick 3

Narraguagus 11 Jonesport-Beals 10

Old Orchard Beach 11 Buckfield 1

Oxford Hills 4 Skowhegan 0

Sacopee Valley 7 Waynflete 2

Saint Dominic 12 Valley 1

Searsport 10 Sumner 0

Washington Academy 12 Bucksport 2

Wells 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Woodland 10 Shead 0

York 11 Lake Region 8

Softball

Ashland 21 Madawaska 1

Biddeford 13 Deering 5

Bonny Eagle 24 Falmouth 17

Buckfield 21 Old Orchard Beach 0

Bucksport 4 Washington Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 6 Greely 3

Camden Hills 3 Mt. Ararat 2

Cheverus 11 Massabesic 0

Cony 7 Oceanside 1

Edward Little 10 Messalonskee 6

Ellsworth 5 Hermon 2

Erskine Academy 6 MCI 5

Forest Hills 19 Carrabec 18

Gardiner 9 Lincoln Academy 1

Gorham 10 Thornton Academy 6

GSA 19 Foxcroft Academy 14

Hall-Dale 8 Dirigo 0

Hampden Academy 10 Old Town 8

Hodgdon 6 Central Aroostook 2

Medomak Valley 5 Leavitt 4

Morse 6 Brunswick 0

Mt. Blue 5 Lewiston 4

Mount View 13 Winslow 3

Mountain Valley 13 Telstar 8

Narraguagus 2 Jonesport-Beals 1

Nokomis 3 Lawrence 2

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Sacopee Valley 3

Poland 11 Fryeburg Academy 1

Portland 14 Noble 0

Saint Dominic 6 Valley 3

Sacopee Valley 2 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Scarborough 7 Kennebunk 2

Skowhegan 2 Oxford Hills 0

Spruce Mountain 11 Mount Abram 1

Stearns 23 Lee Academy 10

Sumner 16 Searsport 1

Wells 15 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Westbrook 13 Marshwood 4

Windham 17 Sanford 0

Woodland 16 Shead 0

York 9 Lake Region 4

