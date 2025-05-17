Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 16th.

A special shoutout to all the Athletic Directors and officials who have been so creative and flexible in getting all the games scheduled and played with all the rain we have had since the beginning of the Spring Sports Season!

Baseball

Bangor 7 Old Town 6

Belfast 6 John Bapst 3

Biddeford 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Bucksport 3 MDI 1

Calais 11 Shead 0

Ellsworth 8 Presque Isle 0

Ellsworth 10 Presque Isle 0

Erskine Academy 2 Lincoln Academy 2

Fort Fairfield 10 Southern Aroostook 2

Gorham 10 Cheverus 2

Katahdin 7 Fort Kent 3

Katahdin 2 Fort Kent 1

Lake Region 8 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Leavitt 10 Morse 9

Lewiston 4 Camden Hills 3

Lisbon 17 Hall-Dale 7

Machias 2 Bangor Christian 1

Madison 9 Boothbay 1

Maranacook 10 Spruce Mountain 9

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Stearns 1

Monmouth Academy 4 Winthrop 2

Mount Abram 9 Dirigo 2

Mount Ararat 6 Messalonskee 5

Mount Blue 4 Brewer 0

Nokomis 8 Gardiner 6

Penobscot Valley 9 Penquis Valley 2

Richmond 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Sacopee valley 5 St. Dominic 3

Scarborough 8 Portland 0

Skowhegan 3 Lawrence 1

Sumner 10 Searsport 3

Washburn 17 Ashland 7

Waterville 9 Oceanside 6

York 10 Poland 0

Softball

Ashland 20 Washburn 9

Bucksport 2 MDI 0

Calais 20 Shead 10

Camden Hills 3 Lewiston 1

Cheverus 21 Deering 2

Gorham 13 Marshwood 3

Hall-Dale 8 Lisbon 2

Katahdin 5 Fort Kent 1

Katahdin 13 Fort Kent 0

Kennebunk 12 Biddeford 6

Lake Region 11 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Leavitt 10 Morse 0

Lincoln Acdemy 3 Erskine Academy 1

Machias 8 Bangor Christian 4

Massabesic 16 Falmouth 1

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Stearns 4

Messalonskee 2 Mt. Ararat 0

Monmouth Academy 13 Oak Hill 6

Nokomis 3 Gardiner 1

Old Orchard Beach 12 Richmond 0

Old Town 2 Bangor 0

MCI 7 NYA 6

Penobscot Valley 5 Penquis Valley 2

Saint Dominic 15 Sacopee Valley 1

Scarborough 8 Bonny Eagle 2

Southern Aroostook 13 Fort Fairfield 2

Spruce Mountain 9 Winthrop 3

Sumner 33 Searsport 8

Valley 15 Greenville 0

Westbrook 15 Noble 0

Windham 12 Thornton Academy 1

Boys Lacrosse

Bangor 4 Brewer 3

Cheverus 18 Camden Hills 7

Falmouth 20 Brunswick 4

Greely 10 Gardiner 8

Kennebunk 18 Wells 8

Messalonskee 17 Gorham 2

Morse 24 MCI 8

Noble 9 Westbrook 2

Portland 14 Mount Blue 8

South Portland 12 York 7

Thornton Academy 10 Cape Elizabeth 5

Windham 12 Lewiston 3

Yarmouth 10 Scarborough 1

Girls Lacrosse

Gorham 17 Noble 6

Maranacook 15 Erskine Academy 7

Marshwood 17 Portland 7

Morse 20 Edward Little 3

Mount Ararat 12 Lincoln Academy 5

Thornton Academy 11 Sanford 5

Wells 7 Waynflete 5

Windham 17 Bonny Eagle 1

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

