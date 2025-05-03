Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 2nd.

Baseball

Berwick Academy 4 Gould Academy 2

Brunswick 3 Camden Hills 0

Bucksport 12 GSA 8

Freeport 10 Gray-New Gloucester 9

Greely 1 Cape Elizabeth 0

Kents Hill School 14 Hebron Academy 1

Leavitt 5 Erskine Academy 1

Medomak Valley 10 Gardiner 0

Mount Abram 7 Mountain Valley 2

Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 4

Orono 10 Central 0

St. Dominic 9 Old Orchard Beach 4

York 6 Fryeburg Academy 1

Washington Academy 10 Foxcroft Academy 1

Waynflete 12 Traip 1

Woodland 4 Calais 3

Yarmouth 4 Wells 2

Softball

Biddeford 7 South Portland 2

Calais 15 Woodland 11

Camden Hills 10 Brunswick 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 11 Greenville 8

Freeport 13 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Gorham 15 Falmouth 0

Greely 14 Cape Elizabeth 10

Kennebunk 7 Westbrook 2

Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 7

Massabesic 15 Bonny Eagle 4

Medomak Valley 2 Gardiner 1

Mountain Valley 6 Mount Abram 1

Orono 10 Central 9

Oxford Hills 11 Mt. Ararat 1

St. Dominic 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Thornton Academy 12 Scarborough 6

Washington Academy 11 Foxcroft Academy 1

York 14 Fryeburg Academy 6

Boy's Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 9 Messalonskee 5

Falmouth 17 Deering 4

Fryeburg Academy 11 Bonny Eagle 7

Oxford Hills 15 Westbrook 4

Portland 17 Traip Academy 3

South Portland 12 Scarborough 5

Girls' Lacrosse

Bangor 15 Edward Little 0

Cheverus 15 South Portland 5

Erskine Academy 13 Nokomis 1

Gorham 10 Falmouth 3

Greely 5 York 3

Kennebunk 17 Portland 2

Mount Ararat 13 Brunswick 8

Windham 22 Deering 0

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app