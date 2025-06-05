Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – June 4
With the regular season winding down, here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, June 4th.
Baseball
- Buckfield 8 Traip Academy 7
- Bucksport 14 Searsport 0
- Dexter 9 Central 3
- Fort Fairfield 4 Katahdin 1
- Fort Kent 12 Southern Aroostook 6
- Fort Kent 12 Southern Aroostook 2
- Hodgdon 2 Madawaska 1
- John Bapst 12 Presque Isle 2
- Lisbon 20 Spruce Mountain 10
- Machias 2 Sumner 1
- Madawaska 5 Hodgdon 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 15 Houlton 2
- Messalonskee 10 Camden Hills 4
- Morse 5 Oceanside 2
- Mount Abram 12 Oak Hill 1
- Mount Blue 10 Lawrence 2
- Noble 8 Deering 1
- Old Town 11 Caribou 6
- Old Town 13 Caribou 3
- Poland 2 Mountain Valley 0
- Presque Isle 13 John Bapst 12
- Richmond 22 Rangeley Lakes 3
- Scarborough 9 South Portland 6
- Schenck 19 Penquis Valley 13
- Washington Academy 11 Calais 4
- Westbrook 4 Windham 1
- Winthrop 12 Hall-Dale 2
- Woodland 7 Penobscot Valley 6
Softball
- Biddeford 5 Massabesic 3
- Bucksport 11 Searsport 2
- Cape Elizabeth 8 York 4
- Carrabec 16 Vinalhaven 6
- Central 8 Dexter 5
- Central Piscataquis 0
- Cheverus 16 Falmouth 0
- Forest Hills 13 Wiscasset 0
- Forest Hills 11 Wiscasset 0
- Fort Kent 8 Southern Aroostook 5
- Fryeburg Academy 5 Lake Region 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 4 Yarmouth 3
- Hall-Dale 10 Madison 0
- Hodgdon 13 Madawaska 0
- Hodgdon 12 Madawaska 0
- Katahdin 20 Fort Fairfield 0
- Lisbon 4 Spruce Mountain 3
- Lisbon 6 Spruce Mountain 2
- Machias 5 Deer Isle-Stonington 2
- Messalonskee 10 Camden Hills 4
- Morse 5 Oceanside 2
- Noble 8 Deering 1
- Oak Hill 17 Mount Abram 2
- Oceanside 8 Morse 4
- Old Town 18 Caribou 2
- Old Town 15 Caribou 1
- Penobscot Valley 17 Woodland 3
- Penquis Valley 15 Schenck 11
- Poland 3 Mountain Valley 2
- Scarborough 9 South Portland 6
- Southern Aroostook 7 Fort Kent 6
- Washington Academy 16 Calais 0
- Westbrook 4 Windham 1
Boys Lacrosse
- Bangor 19 MCI 11
- Brunswick 13 Lewiston 4
- Falmouth 20 Marshwood 8
- Gardiner 17 Cony 4
- Houlton 17 Hampden Academy 14
- Messalonskee 19 Morse 7
- Mount Blue 10 John Bapst 5
- Oak Hill 13 Edward Little 8
- South Portland 7 Deering 5
- Yarmouth 20 Fryeburg Academy 4
Girls Lacrosse
- Gardiner 10 Morse 9
- Messalonskee 8 Bangor 7
- Oceanside 21 Mount Blue 5
