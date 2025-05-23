Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 22nd.

A special shoutout to all the Athletic Directors and Officials for working so hard to get all the games rescheduled with all the rain we've had and forecast for today!

Baseball

Bangor 4 Hampden Academy 3

Caribou 12 Fort Kent 2

Ellsworth 8 Old Town 0

Gorham 12 South Portland 0

John Bapst 13 MDI 4

Lawrence 3 Gardiner 1

Lee Academy 7 Stearns 2

Marshwood 13 Westbrook 0

Mount Abram 14 Old Orchard Beach 12

Old Town 10 Hall-Dale 4

Penobscot Valley 10 Central 5

Portland 6 Cheverus 3

Sacopee Valley 4 Monmouth Academy 3

Southern Aroostook 19 Ashland 5

Washington Academy 9 Narraguagus 3

Waterville 4 Oceanside 2

Softball

Bangor 3 Hampden Academy 2

Buckfield 8 Leavitt 2

Cheverus 17 Westbrook 2

Fort Kent 13 Caribou 2

Hall-Dale 5 Oak Hill 2

Lawrence 3 Gardiner 1

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Dexter 0

Monmouth Academy 15 Winthrop 1

Mount Abram 11 Old Orchard Beach 7

MDI 17 John Bapst 10

Mount View 5 Piscataquis 2

Narraguagus 2 Washington Academy 1

Old Town 15 Ellsworth 1

Orono 8 Foxcroft Academy 6

Richmond 21 Temple Academy 0

Southern Aroostook 17 Ashland 4

Stearns 6 Lee Academy 4

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 12 Oxford Hills 6

Brunswick 8 Scarborough 6

Cape Elizabeth 11 Deering 4

Freeport 16 Fryeburg Academy 8

Marshwood 16 Mt. Ararat 10

Girls Lacrosse

Gardiner 12 Lincoln Academy 10

Kennebunk 10 Falmouth 8

South Portland 8 Westbrook 5

Windham 16 Marshwood 6

Yarmouth 13 Thornton Academy 12

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

