Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – May 24

The continued rain and wet fields forced many games to be postponed once again. Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 24th.

Baseball

Buckfield 5 Forest Hills 2

Dirigo 5 Oak Hill 4

Falmouth 10 Biddeford 3

Hermon 3 John Bapst 2

Kennebunk 12 Portland 6

Lake Region 7 Leavitt 6

Mount View 16 Boothbay 6

Noble 13 Westbrook 0

Sanford 9 Windham 2

Softball

Buckfield 25 Forest Hills 0

Hermon 13 John Bapst 1

Monmouth Academy 9 Lisbon 1

Oak Hill 10 Dirigo 5

Windham 18 Massabesic 1

Boys Lacrosse

Freeport 15 Mt. Ararat 3

Gardiner 12 Brewer 10

Girls Lacrosse

Falmouth 20 Oxford Hills 6

Sanford 10 South Porland 7

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

