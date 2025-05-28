Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – May 27

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 27th.

Baseball

Bangor 8 Hermon 0

Bangor Christian 5 Central 4

Biddeford 8 Massabesic 1

Bucksport 2 Dexter 0

Central Aroostook 15 Ashland 4

Cheverus 4 Windham 2

Erskine Academy 1 Belfast 0

Falmouth 5 Westrbrook 3

Forest Hills 5 Carrabec 4

Fryeburg Academy 9 Poland 1

GSA 10 Sumner 2

Hodgdon 6 Southern Aroostook 0

Lincoln Academy 11 Leavitt 5

MCI 15 Penquis Valley 5

Marshwood 7 Bonny Eagle 4

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Calais 2

Mattanawcook Academy 11 Calais 1

Medomak Valley 7 Camden Hills 2

Morse 17 Gardiner 14

Mount Blue 6 Hampden Academy 5

MDI 3 Old Town 2

Mountain Valley 10 Traip Academy 0

Narraguagus 16 Shead 5

Nokomis 8 Winslow 2

Oceanside 3 Lawrence 1

Old Orchard Beach 14 Buckfield 4

Oxford Hills 7 Edward Little 2

Penobscot Valley 7 Schenck 4

Sacopee Valley 3 Waynflete 2

Saint Dominic 7 Mount Abram 6

Sanford 4 Kennebunk 3

Scarborough 13 Deering 0

Searsport 15 Jonesport-Beals 14

South Portland 12 Portland 2

Stearns 13 Greenville 3

Telstar 15 Rangeley Lakes 1

Thornton Academy 11 Gorham 9

Washington Academy 13 Orono 3

Waterville 6 John Bapst 4

Waynflete 5 Sacopee Valley 4

Wells 6 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Yarmouth 6 Freeport 0

York 6 Lake Region 5

Softball

Ashland 17 Central Aroostook 7

Belfast 4 Erskine Academy 0

Buckfield 25 Old Orchard Beach 0

Bucksport 16 Dexter 1

Central 12 Bangor Christian 9

Cheverus 9 Biddeford 0

Dirigo 10 Lisbon 0

Gardiner 7 Morse 3

Hampden Academy 15 Mount Blue 1

Hermon 3 Bangor 1

John Bapst 10 Waterville 0

Jonesport-Beals 16 Searsport 0

Katahdin 11 Fort Fairfield 1

Kennebunk 11 Thornton Academy 0

Leavitt 20 Lincoln Academy 1

Lewiston 5 Brunswick 3

MCI 13 Penquis Valley 3

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Calais 1

Medomak Valley 4 Camden Hills 2

Mountain Valley 21 Telestar 8

Narraguagus 9 Shead 0

North Yarmouth Academy 14 Sacopee Valley 12

Old Town 13 MDI 2

Orono 1 Washington Academy 0

Oxford Hills 1 Edward Little 0

Penobscot Valley 17 Schenck 2

Poland 9 Fryeburg Academy 4

Saint Dominic 19 Mount Abram 12

South Portland 10 Marshwood 1

Southern Aroostook 16 Hodgdon 3

Valley 11 Carrabec 4

Vinalhaven 13 Temple Academy 7

Wells 13 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Westbrook 12 Bonny Eagle 9

Windham 12 Gorham 2

Winthrop 9 Mount View 6

Yarmouth 13 Freeport 3

York 9 Lake Region 2

Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick 16 Oak Hill 12

Deering 16 Marshwood 5

Falmouth 19 South Portland 4

Gardiner 20 Lawrence 8

Houlton 9 Bangor 6

Lewiston 11 Cony 6

Noble 9 Bonny Eagle 8

Portland 11 Massabesic 8

Thornton Academy 9 Cape Elizabeth 6

Windham 14 Kennebunk 12

York 19 Gorham 7

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 9 Morse 4

Camden Hills 17 Erskine Academy 8

Cheverus 17 Portland 6

Falmouth 16 Marshwood 13

Fryeburg Academy 16 Deering 5

Gardiner 17 Lewiston 7

Gorham 19 Biddeford 5

Kennebunk 14 Massabesic 5

Lake Region 11 St. Dominic 6

Lincoln Academy 17 MCI 1

Maranacook 16 Oxford Hills 9

Messalonskee 14 Mount Blue 7

Scarborough 14 Bonny Eagle 7

South Portland 15 Noble 6

Wells 5 North Yarmouth Academy 4

Windham 20 Sanford 5

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 26-- May 31. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3-5th with the winner being announced on Friday, June 6..

