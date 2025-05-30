Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 29th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 15 Penobscot Valley 11

Belfast 6 John Bapst 5

Biddeford 10 Portland 0

Bucksport 4 Washington Academy 3

Dexter 11 Penquis Valley 1

Erskine Academy 9 MCI

Falmouth 7 Bonny Eagle 0

Fort Kent 15 Madawaska 9

Foxcroft Academy 10 GSA 0

Gorham 5 Kennebunk 2

Lincoln Academy 4 Gardiner 3

Lisbon 6 Madison 6

Maranacook 11 Mount View 1

Marshwood 3 Sanford 2

Massabesic 2 Deering 0

Mount Ararat 4 Brewer 1

Mount Blue 6 Lewiston 5

Narraguagus 12 Jonesport-Beals 0

Oak Hill 7 Mountain Valley 4

Old Orchard Beach 9 Sacopee Valley 3

Scarborough 10 Noble 0

South Portland 8 Westbrook 0

Telstar 20 Forest Hills 1

Thornton Academy 11 Windham 1

Woodland 5 Calais 2

Softball

Belfast 11 John Bapst 1

Biddeford 8 Bonny Eagle 4

Brewer 11 Mt. Ararat 0

Deering 23 Marshwook 16

Dexter 4 Penquis Valley 3

Dexter 15 Piscataquis 0

Erskine Academy 8 MCI 7

Fort Kent 19 Madawaska 1

Fryeburg Academy 13 St. Dominic 12

Gardiner 13 Lincoln Academy 1

Gorham 7 South Portland 3

Kennebunk 11 Scarborough 0

Lewiston 10 Mt. Blue 6

Lisbon 18 Madison 3

Machias 12 Deer-Isle Stonington 1

Massabesic 12 Noble 9

Mountain Valley 4 Oak Hill 1

Narraguagus 4 Jonesport-Beals 2

Orono 5 Sumner 1

Penobscot Valley 11 Bangor Christian 0

Richmond 13 Vinalhaven 12

Sacopee Valley 15 Old Orchard Beach 1

Telstar 29 Temple Academy 14

Thornton Academy 17 Falmouth 0

Valley 18 Forest Hills 4

Washington Academy 2 Bucksport 1

Windham 17 Westbrook 2

Wisdom 15 Ashland 5

Boys Lacrosse

Kennebunk 14 Noble 8

Lewiston 7 Gardiner 6

Oak Hill 10 Camden Hills 4

Oxford Hills 7 Edward Little 6

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor 10 Gardiner 9

Camden Hills 14 Lewiston 3

Erskine Academy 21 Nokomis 2

Lincoln Academy 18 Hampden Academy 5

Mount Blue 12 Morse 11

South Portland 9 Westbrook 8

Wells 11 Biddeford 4

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 26-- May 31. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3-5th with the winner being announced on Friday, June 6..

