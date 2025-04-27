Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Saturday April 26

The rain played havoc with the schedule on Saturday, with many contests postponed. Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores that were able to be played and reported on Saturday, April 26th.

Baseball

Softball

Boys' Lacrosse

Central Catholic 19 Cheverus 2

Massabesic 20 Traip Academy 7

Girls' Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 14 Houlton 5

Maranacook 14 Brunswick 5

Get our free mobile app

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.