Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 17th.

Baseball

Buckfield 18 Carrabec 6

Falmouth 1 Noble 0

Greely 7 Freeport 0

Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 0

MDI 5 Caribou 4

MDI 21 Caribou 11

Marshwood 11 Kennebunk 2

Nokomis 17 Dirigo 8

Scarborough 3 Gorham 0

South Portland 10 Windham 0

Thornton Academy 13 Westbrook 2

Softball

Bangor 5 Edward Little 4

Brewer 14 Hampden Academy 7

Buckfield 13 Carrabec 2

Caribou 14 Waterville 4

Caribou 13 Waterville 3

Ellsworth 13 Presque Isle 12

Ellsworth 15 Presque Isle 5

Nokomis 5 Hall-Dale 4

Poland 14 Sacopee Valley 2

Saint Dominic 13 MCI 3

Scarborough 18 Falmouth 0

Spruce Mountain 9 Mountain Valley 4

Valley 15 Temple Academy 0

Boys Lacrosse

Biddeford 14 Lawrence 7

Deering 15 Maranacook 7

Edward Little 16 Hampden Academy 0

Freeport 13 Marshwood 7

Houlton 8 Cony 7

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Oak Hill 7

Girls Lacrosse

Camden Hills 15 Brunswick 14

Cony 17 Houlton 4

Kennebunk 19 Biddeford 2

North Yarmouth Academy 11 South Portland 3

Westbrook 11 Deering 8

