Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 3rd.

Baseball

Buckfield 13 Rangeley Lakes 3

Central Aroostook 9 Wisdom 8

Deering 11 Windham 1

Falmouth 5 Cheverus 3

Gardiner 8 Freeport 6

Gorham 9 Portland 0

Hampden Academy 5 Lewiston 1

Lake Region 5 Yarmouth 2

Lawrence 11 Belfast 2

Marshwood 1 Noble 0

MDI 3 Old Town 2

Mount View 4 MCI 3

Richmond 10 Forest Hills 0

Richmond 8 Forest Hills 2

Sanford 12 Westbrook 2

Scarborough 6 Massabesic 2

Skowhegan 8 Brewer 4

South Portland 5 Bonny Eagle 3

Southern Aroostook 4 Washburn 3

Stearns 7 Penobscot Valley 6

Telstar 18 Carrabec 7

Softball

Belfast 6 Lawrence 2

Carrabec 4 Telstar 3

Central Aroostook 8 Wisdom 6

Freeport 6 Gardiner 3

Hampden Academy 11 Lewiston 3

Hermon 19 Oceanside 0

John Bapst 24 Caribou 12

John Bapst 15 Caribou 0

MCI 11 Mount View 0

MDI 7 Old Town 6

Richmond 8 Forest Hills 2

Richmond 9 Forest Hills 8

Southern Aroostook 13 Washburn 1

Vinalhaven 12 Wiscasset 1

Vinalhaven 17 Wiscasset 1

Boy's Lacrosse

Brewer 18 Lawrence 5

Derryfield 19 Massabesic 8

Kennebunk 16 Lewiston 3

Morse 15 Erskine Academy 8

Noble 8 Wells 7

Girls' Lacrosse

Biddeford 13 Bonny Eagle 7

Fryeburg Academy 17 Gray-New Gloucester 8

Oceanside 21 Winslow 5

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app