Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 1st.

Baseball

Ashland 19 Central Aroostook 11

Bangor 14 Edward Little 2

Belfast 8 Mount View 3

Biddeford 3 Cheverus 2

Brunswick 8 Mount Blue 4

Dirigo 4 Boothbay 2

Ellsworth 1 Hermon 0

Gorham 3 Falmouth 0

Gray-New Gloucester 11 Poland 1

Hodgdon 11 Southern Aroostook 1

Marshwood 9 Deering 4

Massabesic 13 Windham 2

Old Town 6 Hampden Academy 5

Presque Isle 8 Houlton 4

Scarborough 4 Bonny Eagle 2

South Portland 3 Noble 0

Telstar 8 Buckfield 1

Thornton Academy 8 Kennebunk 0

Westbrook 4 Portland 2

Wisdom 16 Washburn 5

Softball

Belfast 11 Mount View 0

Buckfield 15 Telstar 0

Central Aroostook 8 Ashland 7

Gray-New Gloucester 9 Poland 8

Hermon 10 Ellsworth 0

John Bapst 15 Waterville 0

Mount Blue 7 Brunswick 6

Old Town 9 Hampden Academy 8

Presque Isle 5 Houlton 0

Richmond 8 Carrabec 4

Southern Aroostook 14 Hodgdon 3

Wisdom 15 Washburn 1

Boy's Lacrosse

Bangor 11 Hampden Academy 10

Freeport 12 Gorham 7

Morse 19 Camden Hills 13

York 10 Windham 4

Girls' Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 14 Noble 3

Marshwood 15 Scarborough 11

Mount Blue 7 Lewiston 3

Waynflete 18 Gray-New Gloucester 6

Wells 11 Fryeburg Academy 1

Yarmouth 11 Lake Region 1

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

