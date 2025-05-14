Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 13th.

Baseball

Caribou 5 Presque Isle 4

Cony 10 Lincoln Academy

Ellsworth 7 John Bapst 0

Fryeburg Academy 9 Freeport 8

Gorham 5 Biddeford 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Telstar 0

Hermon 5 MDI 2

Katahdin 12 Southern Aroostook 1

Kennebunk 13 Westbrook 3

Madawaska 3 Wisdom 2

Marshwood 10 Windham 0

Massabesic 6 Bonny Eagle 1

Mount Blue 8 Messalonskee 1

Noble 4 Portland 0

Old Town 8 Orono 1

Richmond 13 Greenville 0

Scarborough 7 Cheverus 0

South Portland 3 Sanford 0

Thornton Academy 21 Deering 1

Softball

Biddeford 16 Noble 1

Bucksport 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Cheverus 2 Gorham 0

Cony 10 Lincoln Academy 7

Dirigo 16 Waterville 0

Ellsworth 9 John Bapst 1

Freeport 16 Fryeburg Academy 3

Hermon 10 MDI 0

Katahdin 11 Southern Aroostook 1

Kennebunk 4 Bonny Eagle 2

Marshwood 10 Scarborough 6

Mount Blue 7 Messalonskee 6

Old Town 8 Orono 0

Presque Isle 15 Caribou 0

Windham 15 Deering 0

Boy's Lacrosse

Camden Hills 13 Lawrence 8

Cheverus 13 Marshwood 8

Deering 19 Westbrook 3

Gorham 17 Massabesic 4

Kennebunk 10 Bonny Eagle 1

Messalonskee 15 Mount Ararat 0

Oak Hill 14 Lincoln Academy 2

Lewiston 5 Edward Little 4

Scarborough 15 Portland 3

Yarmouth 10 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Girls' Lacrosse

Gorham 8 Wells 5

Kennebunk 16 North Yarmouth Academy 2

Lake Region 16 Fryeburg Academy 15

Maranacook 9 Cony 8

Portland 7 Lewiston 6

Traip Academy 16 Westbrook 3

Waynflete 15 Noble 3

York 12 Gardiner 5

