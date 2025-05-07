Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Tuesday May 6

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 6th.

Baseball

Caribou 16 Houlton 0

Ellsworth 18 John Bapst 1

Madawaska 13 Central Aroostook 3

Narraguagus 11 Woodland 10

Presque Isle 13 Fort Kent 0

Wisdom 8 Hodgdon 6

Softball

Central Aroostook 15 Madawaska 0

Ellsworth 11 John Bapst 1

Narraguagus 15 Woodland 2

Wisdom 11 Hodgdon 1

Boy's Lacrosse

Edward Little 16 Cony 8

Gardiner 17 Oxford Hills 7

Maranacook 20 Morse 11

Massabesic 15 Westbrook 7

Messalonskee 14 Camden Hills 1

Mount Ararat 7 Lewiston 4

Girls' Lacrosse

Biddeford 8 South Portland 7

Deering 20 Edward Little 6

Falmouth 5 Greely 3

Gardiner 17 Hampden Academy 5

Kennebunk 16 Yarmouth 7

Massabesic 13 Noble 3

Morse 11 Lake Region 9

Scarborough 9 Waynflete 8

Thornton Academy 15 Portland 5

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

