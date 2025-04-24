Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Wednesday April 23

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Girl's and Boys' Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 10 Schenck 0

Calais 22 Jonesport-Beals 0

Edward Little 11 Camden Hills 1

Ellsworth 8 Bucksport 0

Foxcroft Academy 10 Mount View 4

Hall-Dale 6 Dirigo 4

Kents Hill 15 Gould Academy 3

Lisbon 7 Madison 3

Maranacook 4 Mountain Valley 0

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Central 3

Medomak Valley 10 Erskine Academy 0

Messalonskee 3 Cony 2

Mount Abram 22 Spruce Mountain 3

Orono 13 George Stevens Academy 0

Stearns 14 Penquis Valley 1

Sumner 3 Machias 0

Washington Academy 24 Houlton 3

Waynflete 9 Telstar 6

Wells 6 Morse 2

Winthrop 10 Boothbay 0

Softball

Bonny Eagle 8 Westbrook 4

Bucksport 8 Ellsworth 1

Cony 4 Messalonskee 1

Dexter 15 Piscataquis 1

Edward Little 8 Camden Hills 3

Foxcroft Academy 15 Mount View 8

Gorham 8 South Portland 4

Hall-Dale 4 Dirigo 1

Jonesport-Beals 19 Calais 18

Lisbon 20 Madison 5

Mattanawcook Academy 14 Central 4

Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 0

Mountain Valley 19 Winthrop 7

Narraguagus 15 Shead 0

Noble 18 Deering 8

North Yarmouth Academy 14 St. Dominic 13

Orono 7 Sumner 1

Spruce Mountain 24 Mount Abram 2

Stearns 10 Penquis Valley 9

Boy's Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 15 John Bapst 2

Kennebunk 21 Westbrook 1

Noble 14 Massabesic 13

