Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 8
Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 8th.
Girls Basketball
- Central Aroostook 54 Hodgdon 37
- John Bapst 45 Hermon 40
- Katahdin 41 Ashland 34
- MDI 48 Foxcroft Academy 34
- Old Town 56 Houlton 8
- Oxford Hills 51 Lewiston 41
- Richmond 68 Telstar 27
- Washburn 31 Van Buren 29
- Wisdom 64 Madawaska 10
Boys Basketball
- Caribou 65 Presque Isle 28
- Central 58 Sumner 44
- Dirigo 58 Boothbay 49
- Ellsworth 48 Washington Academy 38
- Hodgdon 67 Central Aroostook 64
- Jonesport-Beals 62 Narraguagus 46
- Katahdin 78 Ashland 15
- Machias 90 Woodland 46
- Madawaska 78 Wisdom 44
- Madison 38 Mountain Valley 23
- Mount Abram 49 Winthrop 45
- Penquis Valley 55 Piscataquis 38
- Schenck 56 Penobscot Valley 21
- Shead 46 Calais 41
- Spruce Mountain 90 Oak Hill 61
