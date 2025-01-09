Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 8

Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 8th.

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 54 Hodgdon 37

John Bapst 45 Hermon 40

Katahdin 41 Ashland 34

MDI 48 Foxcroft Academy 34

Old Town 56 Houlton 8

Oxford Hills 51 Lewiston 41

Richmond 68 Telstar 27

Washburn 31 Van Buren 29

Wisdom 64 Madawaska 10

Boys Basketball

Caribou 65 Presque Isle 28

Central 58 Sumner 44

Dirigo 58 Boothbay 49

Ellsworth 48 Washington Academy 38

Hodgdon 67 Central Aroostook 64

Jonesport-Beals 62 Narraguagus 46

Katahdin 78 Ashland 15

Machias 90 Woodland 46

Madawaska 78 Wisdom 44

Madison 38 Mountain Valley 23

Mount Abram 49 Winthrop 45

Penquis Valley 55 Piscataquis 38

Schenck 56 Penobscot Valley 21

Shead 46 Calais 41

Spruce Mountain 90 Oak Hill 61

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 6 (January6 -January 11) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 6 through Sunday, January 12th. Voting will take place Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 17th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

