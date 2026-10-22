Maine High School Final 2026 Field Hockey Heal Point Standings

Wednesday, October 21st was the final day of the 2026 Maine High School Field Hockey Regular Season. Here are the final Heal Point Standings as the playoffs are set to begin on Friday, October 23rd.

Congratulations to all the teams on a great season and best of luck to the teams moving on in the playoffs.

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

Preliminary Contests: October 23-24 @ Higher seed

Quarterfinals: October 27 @ Higher seed (1 vs 8 – 4 vs 5)

Quarterfinals: October 28 @ Higher seed (3 vs 6 – 2 vs 7)

Semifinals: October 31 @ Higher seed

Regional Finals: November 4

North @ Messalonskee High School

South @ Scarborough High School

State Championships: November 7 @ Edward Little High School

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualified for Playoffs

Mt. Ararat 14-0-0 Skowhegan 13-1-0 Camden Hills 11-3-0 Mt. Blue 8-5-1 Messalonskee 6-8-0 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 7-6-1 Lewiston 7-7-0 Brewer 5-9-0 Oxford Hills 3-9-2 Edward Little 4-10-0 Brunswick 4-10-0 Hampden Academy/Mt. view 2-12-0

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualified for Playoffs

Nokomis 13-1-0 Leavitt 13-1-0 Cony 10-3-1 Old Town 10-4-0 Belfast 10-4-0 Gardiner 10-4-0 Hermon 4-10-0 Erskine Academy 4-10-0 Lawrence 3-10-1 Waterville 1-13-0 Oceanside 0-13-0

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualified for Playoffs

Foxcroft Academy 14-0-0 Dexter 11-3-0 Mountain Valley 11-3-0 Stearns/Schenck 11-3-0 Winslow 7-6-1 MCI 7-7-0 Piscataquis 7-7-0 Orono 4-10-0 Dirigo 2-12-0 Mattanawcook Academy 3-10-0 Central 0-14-0

Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualified for Playoffs

Cheverus 14-0-0 Biddeford 12-2-0 Thornton Academy 11-3-0 Sanford/Kennebunk 9-5-0 Falmouth 9-5-0 Gorham 8-6-0 Windham 8-6-0 Noble 8-6-0 Bonny Eagle 6-8-0 Marshwood 6-8-0 Scarborough 3-11-0 Massabesic 3-11-0 South Portland/Westbrook 1-13-0 Portland/Deering 0-14-0

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualified for Playoffs

Yarmouth 13-1-0 Freeport 11-3-0 Greely 11-3-0 Cape Elizabeth 11-3-0 Lake Region 8-6-0 Poland 4-9-1 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 4-10-0 Fryeburg Academy 3-11-0 Lincoln Academy 3-10-1 York 1-13-0 Morse 2-12-0

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualified for Playoffs

Winthrop 13-1-0 Spruce Mountain 12-2-0 Lisbon 10-4-0 Boothbay 10-4-0 Waynflete 10-4-0 Wells 7-6-1 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 5-9-0 Oak Hill 4-10-0 Sacopee Valley 4-10-0 Telstar 1-13-0 Traip Academy 0-14-0