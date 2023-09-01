Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – August 31

Here are the latest Maine High School Field Hockey scores from Thursday, August 31st.

Cape Elizabeth 5 Fryeburg Academy 0



Cony 10 Winslow 0



Erskine Academy 11 Lincoln Academy 1



Foxcroft Academy at Piscataquis



Gardiner 9 Morse 0



Gorham 10 Marshwood 0



Gray-New Gloucester 9 Wells 1



Greely 4 St. Dominic's 1



Leavitt 2 Lawrence 0



Lewiston 4 Brunswick 0



Lisbon 2 Telstar 0



Messalonskee 2 Edward Little 0



Mt. Ararat 6 Camden Hills 0



Mt. Blue 6 Bangor 0



Nokomis 11 Mt. View 0



Oak Hill at Boothbay



Oceanside at Belfast



Old Town 1 Hermon 0



Oxford Hills at Hampden Academy



Scarborough 3 Windham 2 in overtime



Skowhegan 5 Brewer 0



Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley -



Winthrop 2 Hall-Dale 0



York at Poland

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

