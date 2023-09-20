Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Tuesday September 19

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, September 19th.

Bidderof 4 Falmouth 1

Cheverus 11 Marshwood 0

Edward Little 2 Lewiston 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 Dexter 1

Freeport 6 Greely 1

Gardiner 10 Lincoln Academy 1

Gorham 2 Scarborough 1

Lawrence 7 Winslow 0

Mount Blue 3 Oxford Hills 0

Windham 3 Noble 2

Hermon - Mattanawcook Academy postponed

Old Town - Piscataquis

Piscataquis - John Bapst

Dirigo - Hall-Dale

