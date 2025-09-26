Maine High School Football Scores – Friday September 26
Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 26th.
- Biddeford 29 Skowhegan 15
- Bonny Eagle 18 Noble 0
- Boothbay 28 Traip Academy 26 (OT)
- Camden Hills 48 Houlton 8
- Cape Elizabeth 60 Sacopee Valley 42
- Deering 22 Lawrence 21
- Ellsworth 40 Waterville 36
- Falmouth 41 Gorham 17
- Fryeburg Academy 37 Messalonskee 20
- Gardiner 32 Brewer 0
- Hermon 35 Hampden Academy 0
- Leavitt 50 Medomak Valley 6
- Madison 21 Maranacook 14
- Marshwood 23 Cheverus 22
- Mattanawcook Academy 50 Belfast 40
- Morse 22 Mountain Valley 18
- Mount Ararat 28 MDI 0
- Mount Blue 20 Brunswick 8
- Old Orchard Beach 50 Telstar 12
- Old Town 59 MCI 27
- Poland 55 Lisbon 0
- Portland 42 Bangor 26
- Scarborough 18 Sanford 6
- Spruce Mountain 58 Gray-New Gloucester 24
- Stearns 44 Bucksport 8
- Washington Academy 54 Mount View 14
- Wells 44 Oceanside 14
- Westbrook 45 Edward Little 15
- Windham 45 Lewiston 0
- Winthrop 26 Dirigo 0
- Yarmouth 36 Lake Region 22
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 4 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 28th, for games/matches played September 22nd-27th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 29th and go thru Thursday, October 2nd. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 3rd..
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.
