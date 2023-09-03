Maine High School Football Results – Saturday September 2nd

The 1st week of High School Football in the State of Maine is complete with the games played on Saturday, September 2nd. Here are the results.

Cheverus 41 York 14

Dexter 44 Ellsworth 28

Freeport 39 Winthrop 33

Mattanawcook Academy 62 St. John Valley 14

Medomak Valley 36 Hampden Acdemy 22

Nokomis 38 MCI 12

Sacopee Valley 36 Mt. View 26

Wells 31 Oak Hill 0

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

We will also be starting our 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week beginning on September 1st. September 1-3 you can nominate someone for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week for performances August 28- September 2. We will then post the nominees on Tuesday, September 5th, and you'll be able to vote September 5th-7th. We will then announce the winner on Friday, September 8th. Nominees should be mailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the student's name, school and why you think they should be Athlete of the Week.