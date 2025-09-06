Here are the Maine High School Football Scores from Saturday, September 6th, for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.

Camden Hills 50 Waterville 30

Medomak Valley 30 Old Town 28

Sacopee Valley 24 Traip Academy 8

Stearns 50 Valley 0

Telstar 20 Boothbay 6

Winslow 54 Maranacook 0

If you missed the Friday night, September 5th's scores, you can see those HERE

Get our free mobile app

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 7th, for games/matches played September 1st-6th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 8th, and go thru Thursday, September 11th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 12th.