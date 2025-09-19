Here are the Friday night, September 19th Maine High School Football Scores.

Bangor 42 Lawrence 0

Bedford (NH) 26 Thornton Academy 14

Bonny Eagle 43 Windham 0

Cony 52 Mt Blue 12

Foxcroft Academy Old Town 0

Fryeburg Academy 21 Laconia (NH) 13

Gardiner 28 Wells 26

Hermon 36 Oceanside 8

John Bapst 31 Mattanawcook Academy 7

Lake Region 46 Cape Elizabeth 26

Leavitt 14 York 6

Madison 60 MCI 22

Maranacook 56 Belfast 34

Marshwood 35 Gorham 21

Medomak Valley 46 Hampden Academy 14

Messalonskee 33 Skowhegan 28

Mount Ararat 40 Gray-New Gloucester 12

MDI 28 Waterville 6

Morse 22 Brunswick 13

Noble 17 Massabesic 14

Nokomis 28 Brewer 8

Old Orchard Beach 34 Stearns 20

Orono 50 Houlton 44

Oxford Hills 43 Edward Little 0

Poland 34 Mountain Valley 15

Portland 34 Deering 0

Sacopee Valley 34 Boothbay 30

Scarborough 20 Lewiston 0

South Portland 41 Sanford 0

Winthrop 51 Lisbon 6

Yarmouth 52 Spruce Mountain 36

